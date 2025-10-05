PFG Investments LLC Trims Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,471,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,562 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,436,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,164,000 after buying an additional 365,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,267,000 after acquiring an additional 254,550 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,075,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,272.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,081,000 after acquiring an additional 475,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $199.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Argus set a $212.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on WSM

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $626,942.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,999.92. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,066,816. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,153 shares of company stock valued at $27,946,408. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.