Public Storage $PSA Shares Bought by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.92.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of PSA stock opened at $293.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $355.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.47.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 130.86%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.