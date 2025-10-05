Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,156 Alphatec Holdings, Inc. $ATEC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $135,874,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1,818.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,669 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth $10,398,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,070,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,830,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after purchasing an additional 840,974 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,400,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,000,270. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 137,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $2,074,045.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 534,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,337.44. This represents a 20.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 786,057 shares of company stock worth $11,835,311. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Trading Up 1.5%

ATEC opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.88. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $185.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

