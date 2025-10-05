Q3 Earnings Forecast for AxoGen Issued By HC Wainwright

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for AxoGen in a report released on Tuesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AxoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AxoGen’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $17.88 on Friday. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $822.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.78 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3,884.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AxoGen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,001,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after buying an additional 174,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

