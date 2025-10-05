Q3 Earnings Forecast for WhiteFiber Issued By HC Wainwright

Get WhiteFiber alerts:

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of WhiteFiber in a report released on Wednesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for WhiteFiber’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WYFI. Zacks Research raised WhiteFiber to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on WhiteFiber from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Macquarie upped their price target on WhiteFiber from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on WhiteFiber in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

WhiteFiber Stock Performance

NASDAQ WYFI opened at $31.20 on Friday. WhiteFiber has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $34.40.

WhiteFiber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteFiber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteFiber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.