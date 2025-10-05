Q3 EPS Estimates for Wynn Resorts Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now forecasts that the casino operator will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WYNN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 7.3%

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $123.66 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $134.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.57.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,250. The trade was a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 120.7% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

