Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $20,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $375,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,500. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $365,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,765. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,186 shares of company stock worth $9,647,471 in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.31.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of DGX opened at $179.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $191.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

