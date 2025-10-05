Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cfra Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.53.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $322.06 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.61 and a 1-year high of $325.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

