Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Insider Acquires £850.70 in Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Iain Cummings purchased 47 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,810 per share, for a total transaction of £850.70.

Rathbones Group Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,838 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3,109.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Rathbones Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,374 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,850.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,719.02.

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 75.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rathbones Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rathbones Group Plc will post 174.9287749 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,095.67.

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK’s leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones’ purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well.

Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients’ wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

