Reddit Inc. $RDDT Stock Holdings Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 1,132.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,461 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $21,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Reddit by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Reddit by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Reddit by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 34,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reddit by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period.

NYSE:RDDT opened at $207.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.76 and a 200-day moving average of $156.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.23. Reddit Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $282.95.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDDT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.58.

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 40,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.38, for a total transaction of $9,028,307.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 120,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,452,872.54. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 28,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.94, for a total value of $6,130,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 222,534 shares in the company, valued at $48,721,593.96. The trade was a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,834 shares of company stock worth $86,512,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

