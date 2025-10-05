Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TELUS Q3 Earnings

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE TU opened at $15.69 on Friday. TELUS has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,185,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,585,000 after acquiring an additional 384,510 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in TELUS by 9.2% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 22,899,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $328,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,521 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 1.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,842,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $302,519,000 after purchasing an additional 288,532 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,270,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,606,000 after acquiring an additional 192,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 196.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,836,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,735,000 after buying an additional 7,840,264 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3019 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 263.04%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

