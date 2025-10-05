Research Analysts Set Expectations for ANRO FY2025 Earnings

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 30th. Chardan Capital analyst R. Li expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.45) for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alto Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Alto Neuroscience’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.
Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08).
Check Out Our Latest Report on ANRO
Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance
ANRO opened at $6.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. Alto Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.00.
Institutional Trading of Alto Neuroscience
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANRO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.
Alto Neuroscience Company Profile
Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alto Neuroscience
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.