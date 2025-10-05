Research Analysts Set Expectations for ANRO FY2025 Earnings

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 30th. Chardan Capital analyst R. Li expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.45) for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alto Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Alto Neuroscience’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Monday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANRO

Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

ANRO opened at $6.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. Alto Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of Alto Neuroscience

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANRO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.