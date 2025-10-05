Retireful LLC Buys 1,926 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Retireful LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Retireful LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.55 and a 200-day moving average of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,845,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,747,929 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

