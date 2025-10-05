Reviewing Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD) & MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD – Get Free Report) and MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Remote Dynamics has a beta of -0.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MKS has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of MKS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of MKS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MKS $3.59 billion 2.58 $190.00 million $3.94 34.99

This table compares Remote Dynamics and MKS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MKS has higher revenue and earnings than Remote Dynamics.

Profitability

This table compares Remote Dynamics and MKS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A MKS 7.11% 20.65% 5.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Remote Dynamics and MKS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remote Dynamics 0 0 0 0 0.00 MKS 1 3 8 0 2.58

MKS has a consensus target price of $119.80, suggesting a potential downside of 13.10%. Given Remote Dynamics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Remote Dynamics is more favorable than MKS.

Summary

MKS beats Remote Dynamics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remote Dynamics

Remote Dynamics, Inc. markets, sells, and supports automatic vehicle location and mobile resource management solutions. It serves its solutions to construction, field services, distribution, limousine, electrical/plumbing, waste management, and government. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments. The VSD segment provides foundational technology solutions, including pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, and vacuum technology. The PSD segment offers range of solutions, which include lasers, beam measurement and profiling, precision motion control, vibration isolation systems, photonics instruments, temperature sensing, opto-mechanical components, optical elements, systems for flexible PCB laser processing, and laser-based systems, as well as high density interconnect PCB and package manufacturing. The MSD segment develops, process, and manufactures technologies comprising advanced surface modification, electroless and electrolytic plating, and surface finishing for chemistry, equipment, software, and services markets, as well as high-technology applications. In addition, the company sells its products and services through direct sales, network of independent distributors, and sales representatives, as well as websites, including product catalogs. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

