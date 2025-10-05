Richard Christopher Mace Sells 222,253 Shares of Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Stock

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Christopher Mace sold 222,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18, for a total transaction of £40,005.54.

Get Malvern International alerts:

Malvern International Price Performance

MLVN stock opened at GBX 19.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.48. The firm has a market cap of £4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,381.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.91. Malvern International Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 15.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 23.

Malvern International (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Malvern International had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 1.81%.

Malvern International Company Profile

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Communicate School in Manchester; Language in Action; and International Study Centres. It also offers English language schools, juniors and summer camps programmes; business and management, accounting and finance, humanities and social sciences, and engineering and science; in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs; and international foundation year and programme, international year one, and international graduate diploma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.