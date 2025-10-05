Riverview Trust Co Sells 20 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Riverview Trust Co lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $672.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $675.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

