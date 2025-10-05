Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 5,689 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of EPAM Systems worth $16,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 518.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd now owns 22,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,486,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

Shares of EPAM opened at $154.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.72 and its 200-day moving average is $165.80.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

