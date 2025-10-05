Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 443.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,663,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357,271 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $21,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3,205.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 88,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 86,039 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 21.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 359.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 97,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $153,755.63. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,198.20. This trade represents a 45.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

