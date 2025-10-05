Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 147,441 Shares of Wipro Limited $WIT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,270,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,441 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 215,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 41,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 409.9%. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wipro in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

