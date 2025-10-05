Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 15,193 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,503 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of First Solar worth $23,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 6.6% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in First Solar by 367.5% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,715 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $230.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $240.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total value of $462,900.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,326,357.84. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,305. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

