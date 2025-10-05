Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231,857 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $20,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $228.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas cut AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.46.

NYSE:AVB opened at $190.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $180.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.11.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 86.21%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

