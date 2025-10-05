Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,089 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $23,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,734,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,971,000 after buying an additional 1,514,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,692 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $32,816,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 136.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,507,000 after purchasing an additional 957,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Tetra Tech by 30.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,192,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,241 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,100. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $47.00 price objective on Tetra Tech and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.