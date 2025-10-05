Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $18,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LBP AM SA raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 36,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 1.0% during the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 15,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 3.5% during the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 45,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,700. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,102 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $92.40.

Southern Copper Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE SCCO opened at $128.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $129.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

