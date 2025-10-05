Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $15.18 Million Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of BXP worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get BXP alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BXP in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of BXP by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of BXP by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BXP in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in BXP by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BXP from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BXP from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BXP from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BXP in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

BXP Price Performance

BXP opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,519.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.63. BXP, Inc. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $90.11.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $868.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.09 million. BXP had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.89%. BXP’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,333.33%.

About BXP

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.