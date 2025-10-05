Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $18.38 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,970 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 83,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 389,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE NEE opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

