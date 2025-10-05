Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $19.48 Million Stake in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $19,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,582,361,000 after buying an additional 318,826 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equifax by 40.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,037,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,714,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,987 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 27.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,570,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,205,000 after acquiring an additional 987,772 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 63.4% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,801,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equifax by 119.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,044,000 after purchasing an additional 790,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $236.89 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $294.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.47.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 39.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Equifax to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equifax

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $34,533,591.12. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.