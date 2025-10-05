Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $20.30 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,340 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $20,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Z. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 352.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 288.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $2,249,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,298.54. The trade was a 22.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 45,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $3,894,949.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 117,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,977,920.58. This represents a 28.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 657,087 shares of company stock worth $56,286,479. Insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Z stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 2.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $93.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.