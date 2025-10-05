Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.07 Million Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 36,936 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $23,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE GD opened at $343.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.30. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $345.22.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

