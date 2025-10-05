Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.15 Million Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,738 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $23,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 32.0% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 897,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,289,000 after acquiring an additional 217,574 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $35,406,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Western Digital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 89,244 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.0%

Western Digital stock opened at $131.31 on Friday. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 135,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,121,547.78. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $654,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 594,836 shares in the company, valued at $45,148,052.40. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,594 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.