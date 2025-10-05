Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,224 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Roku were worth $14,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Roku alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 125.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $103.85 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -247.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total transaction of $213,313.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,986.75. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 50,527 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,052,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 529,986 shares of company stock valued at $51,523,263. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

View Our Latest Report on Roku

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.