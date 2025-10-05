Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 507,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,732 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $18,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,340,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,696,000 after purchasing an additional 246,799 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,658,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,978,000 after purchasing an additional 306,889 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,569,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 79,159 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 11,446.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,310,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,339,000 after buying an additional 1,299,167 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE:RDN opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%.The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.69%.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 153,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,196. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

