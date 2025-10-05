Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,849 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $17,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,425,000 after buying an additional 155,977 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Wix.com by 38.7% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 580,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,892,000 after acquiring an additional 162,075 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 115.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 560,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300,565 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 43.7% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 364,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,525,000 after purchasing an additional 110,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 361,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 47,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Wix.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays set a $235.00 target price on shares of Wix.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $151.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $114.89 and a 12 month high of $247.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.46 and a 200-day moving average of $156.43.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. Wix.com had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 136.43%. The business had revenue of $489.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

