Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,111 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,839 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $300.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.93 and a 200 day moving average of $306.16.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

