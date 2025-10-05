Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 31,727 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,727 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of DexCom worth $17,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in DexCom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 6.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $40,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,555,449.58. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $53,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,853.62. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,849 shares of company stock worth $564,733 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.32.

DXCM stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $77.91. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

