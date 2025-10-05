Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 32,440 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,440 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Waste Management by 361.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 5,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 30,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE WM opened at $219.77 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

