Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 38,652 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,652 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $19,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EG. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 79.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EG. Raymond James Financial set a $375.00 price target on Everest Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.67.

Shares of EG stock opened at $356.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $320.00 and a 52 week high of $407.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.60.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

