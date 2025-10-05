Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target to GBX 500

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 525 to GBX 500 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 327 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 463 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 535 price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 460.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

CBG opened at GBX 491.40 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 179.83 and a 1 year high of GBX 563.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 486.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 390.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £739.67 million, a PE ratio of -716.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 59.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Close Brothers Group will post 66.0070671 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.