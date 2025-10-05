RTX (NYSE:RTX) & XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Critical Survey

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) and XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of RTX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of XTI Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of RTX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of XTI Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

RTX has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XTI Aerospace has a beta of 4.81, indicating that its share price is 381% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTX $80.74 billion 2.76 $4.77 billion $4.55 36.64 XTI Aerospace $3.20 million 9.49 -$35.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares RTX and XTI Aerospace”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RTX has higher revenue and earnings than XTI Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares RTX and XTI Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTX 7.35% 12.89% 4.93% XTI Aerospace -1,714.04% -655.07% -179.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RTX and XTI Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTX 0 5 14 3 2.91 XTI Aerospace 1 0 0 1 2.50

RTX presently has a consensus target price of $158.87, indicating a potential downside of 4.72%. Given RTX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RTX is more favorable than XTI Aerospace.

Summary

RTX beats XTI Aerospace on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations. This segment also designs, produces, and supports cabin interior, including oxygen systems, food and beverage preparation, storage and galley systems, and lavatory and wastewater management systems; battlespace, test and training range systems, crew escape systems, and simulation and training solutions; information management services; and aftermarket services that include spare parts, overhaul and repair, engineering and technical support, training and fleet management solutions, and asset and information management services. Its Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for commercial, military, business jet, and general aviation customers; and produces, sells, and services military and commercial auxiliary power units. The Raytheon segment provides defensive and offensive threat detection, tracking, and mitigation capabilities for U.S., foreign government, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Raytheon Technologies Corporation and changed its name to RTX Corporation in July 2023. RTX Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace, Inc. engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

