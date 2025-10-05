S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 14.6% After Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) traded up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). 10,387,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFOR shares. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.08 million, a PE ratio of -55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

