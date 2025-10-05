S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 14.6% on Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). 10,387,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar bought 164,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.31. The company has a market cap of £159.08 million, a PE ratio of -55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current year.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

