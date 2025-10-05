S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Up 14.6% After Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) rose 14.6% during trading on Saturday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). Approximately 10,387,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar purchased 164,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £37,854.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFOR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £159.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.31.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.