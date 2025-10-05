S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Up 14.6% on Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.6% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). 10,387,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar bought 164,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFOR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Trading Up 14.6%

The firm has a market cap of £159.08 million, a P/E ratio of -55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

