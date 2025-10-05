S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Up 14.6% on Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.6% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). 10,387,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar purchased 164,583 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £37,854.09.

SFOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.

The stock has a market capitalization of £159.08 million, a PE ratio of -55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.31.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

