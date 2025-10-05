S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 14.6% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.6% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). Approximately 10,387,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar bought 164,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £37,854.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.08 million, a PE ratio of -55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.31.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

