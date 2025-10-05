S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 14.6% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.6% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). 10,387,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar bought 164,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFOR. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The company has a market capitalization of £159.08 million, a P/E ratio of -55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.31.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current year.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

