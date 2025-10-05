SAP SE $SAP Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $15,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $920,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 292.2% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,048,000 after buying an additional 80,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,869,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $270.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.40. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $217.51 and a 1 year high of $313.28.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

