Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Forecast for RPM Q2 Earnings

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPM International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. RPM International had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded RPM International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RPM International from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.84. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $95.28 and a fifty-two week high of $141.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.13%.

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,547.84. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 12,321.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 271,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 268,971 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 50,413.3% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 220,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 220,306 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in RPM International by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 601,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 92,358 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 142,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 69,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 63,532 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

