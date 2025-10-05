Seaport Res Ptn Predicts S&P Global Q3 Earnings

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mazzoni expects that the business services provider will earn $4.39 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $17.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.46.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $479.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $535.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.03. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,868,750,000 after buying an additional 315,916 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,091,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,848,502,000 after acquiring an additional 730,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,565,889,000 after acquiring an additional 42,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,188,945,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,186,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,934,000 after purchasing an additional 114,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

