Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 215 to GBX 240 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SQZ. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 207 price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 212.

About Serica Energy

LON SQZ opened at GBX 206 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 171.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 155.05. The firm has a market cap of £804.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,575.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. Serica Energy has a one year low of GBX 112 and a one year high of GBX 207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

