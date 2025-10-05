Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 38.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,962,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,563,106,000 after purchasing an additional 882,168 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Shopify by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,745,000 after buying an additional 1,426,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $667,392,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,649,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,382,000 after acquiring an additional 979,598 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.59.

Shopify stock opened at $161.14 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The stock has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day moving average of $117.23.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

